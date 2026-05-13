Vijay wins Tamil Nadu trust vote with 144 MLAs voting in favour; DMK walks out

Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday comfortably won the trust vote in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, with 144 MLAs backing his government against the majority mark of 118.

The floor test, however, saw high political drama, with DMK and DMDK legislators staging a walkout, while four PMK MLAs and one BJP MLA abstained from voting.

The rival AIADMK camp led by ‘rebel’ leaders Shanmugam and SP Velumani, which has the backing of 30 out of the party’s 47 MLAs, also appeared to support Vijay.

According to the numbers, at least 24 MLAs from the AIADMK faction voted in favour of the Chief Minister.

Source: India Today

-- Agencies