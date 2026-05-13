Five students injured in sharp-weapon attack by fellow student

A student of a leading government school in Eppawala has allegedly attacked five other students with a sharp weapon.

The injured students were admitted to the Eppawala Divisional Hospital.

All five are Grade 12 students from the Advanced Level Technology stream of the same school.

Police stated that the attack was carried out by another Grade 12 student from the Science stream of the same school.

Sources indicate that a dispute had occurred a few days earlier between the suspect and one of the injured students.

Recently, a confrontation took place, allegedly leading to an act of retaliation in which the suspect used a sharp weapon. It is further reported that while the suspect targeted one student, four others were injured when they attempted to intervene.

The student who brought the weapon into the school premises and injured the five students has been arrested by the Eppawala Police, along with the weapon used in the incident, said Ada Derana reporter.

Hospital sources confirmed that the condition of the injured students is not critical.

Eppawala Police are continuing investigations into the incident.