Five students injured in sharp-weapon attack by fellow student

Five students injured in sharp-weapon attack by fellow student

May 13, 2026   12:04 pm

A student of a leading government school in Eppawala has allegedly attacked five other students with a sharp weapon.

The injured students were admitted to the Eppawala Divisional Hospital. 

All five are Grade 12 students from the Advanced Level Technology stream of the same school.

Police stated that the attack was carried out by another Grade 12 student from the Science stream of the same school.

Sources indicate that a dispute had occurred a few days earlier between the suspect and one of the injured students. 

Recently, a confrontation took place, allegedly leading to an act of retaliation in which the suspect used a sharp weapon. It is further reported that while the suspect targeted one student, four others were injured when they attempted to intervene.

The student who brought the weapon into the school premises and injured the five students has been arrested by the Eppawala Police, along with the weapon used in the incident, said Ada Derana reporter.

Hospital sources confirmed that the condition of the injured students is not critical. 

Eppawala Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin