Duo arrested over attempted abduction using toy pistol

Duo arrested over attempted abduction using toy pistol

May 13, 2026   01:25 pm

Two relatives have been arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct a young woman after threatening her with a pistol later identified as a toy firearm, Sri Lanka Police stated.

The suspects were taken into custody by officers attached to the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau along with the toy pistol and the vehicle allegedly used in the incident.

According to police, the suspects had entered a house in Kirigampamunuwa, Mattegoda on May 7 and attempted to abduct the woman while brandishing the toy gun.

The attempt was reportedly thwarted after another person at the house intervened, causing the suspects to flee the scene in their vehicle.

A complaint regarding the incident was later lodged with the Mattegoda Police, prompting an investigation by the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

Police said the suspects were subsequently arrested in Mount Lavinia along with the toy pistol and the car used in the alleged crime.

Investigators have revealed that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between the two parties.

The suspects are residents of Athurugiriya, while further investigations are continuing.

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