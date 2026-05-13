President says another fuel price increase necessary to curb consumption

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the government’s objective is to reduce fuel consumption and that decisions such as the increase in fuel prices were taken accordingly.

While participating in the Nuwara Eliya District Special Coordinating Committee meeting, the President stated that the price increase in the global fuel market had caused the cost of a litre of diesel in the country to rise to Rs. 720.

However, he emphasised that the government is currently bearing a subsidy of approximately Rs. 100 per litre in order to provide diesel to the public at Rs. 392 per litre.

He further noted that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is incurring significant losses as a result and warned that such a system would not be sustainable in the long term.