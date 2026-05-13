Suspect arrested with Ice in Ragama

Suspect arrested with Ice in Ragama

May 13, 2026   02:46 pm

An individual has been arrested with ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in Batuwatta, Ragama.

According to police, the arrest was made during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Western Province North Crimes Division.

The suspect, a resident of Asgiriya, Gampaha, was found in possession of 200 grams and 400 milligrams of ‘Ice’, police said.

Western Province North Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies; Heavy rains over 100mm predicted in several areas (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

'Shortage of stents persists across Sri Lanka' Sajith demands proactive steps to help heart patients (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

Water tariff revision due in June: Minister Govt. assures no major supply disruption at present (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin