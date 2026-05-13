Suspect arrested with Ice in Ragama

An individual has been arrested with ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in Batuwatta, Ragama.

According to police, the arrest was made during a raid carried out by officers attached to the Western Province North Crimes Division.

The suspect, a resident of Asgiriya, Gampaha, was found in possession of 200 grams and 400 milligrams of ‘Ice’, police said.

Western Province North Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.