Indian passenger arrested at BIA with over 4kg of Kush and Hashish

Indian passenger arrested at BIA with over 4kg of Kush and Hashish

May 13, 2026   03:12 pm

An Indian national was arrested by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit at the Green Channel arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a stock of Kush cannabis and Hashish into the country.

The suspect, a 29-year-old business employee, had arrived in the country on Thai Airways flight TG 307 at approximately 11.28 p.m. on 12 May, said Ada Derana reporter.

Customs officers discovered approximately 4,389 grams of Kush cannabis and Hashish concealed inside two pieces of luggage during an inspection.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have a street value of approximately Rs. 43.89 million.

Following the arrest, the suspect and the seized drugs were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

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