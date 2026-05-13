Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours  Met. Dept.

The low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka is expected to move away from the island and gradually weaken over the next 48 hours, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the influence of this system, the prevailing showery weather conditions across the country are expected to continue for the next two days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northwestern, and Northern provinces, as well as in the Anuradhapura District.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Northwestern provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Elsewhere in the island, showers or thundershowers are expected after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department said.

The general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.