Provincial revenue dept. office employee arrested for accepting bribe

A sanitation worker attached to the Provincial Revenue Department District Office in Polonnaruwa was arrested today (13) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 35,000 to help obtain a land valuation report prepared at a reduced value.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out today (13) at around 9.27 a.m. following a complaint lodged by a resident of Polonnaruwa.

According to the CIABOC, the suspect had allegedly promised to understate the value of a land during the preparation of a deed to transfer a government-owned property belonging to the complainant’s cousin into the complainant’s name.

The suspect had initially demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in order to reduce the stamp duty payable to the government. However, following discussions between the two parties, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs. 35,000, officials said.

The suspect was arrested on the premises of the Provincial Revenue Department District Office in Polonnaruwa while allegedly accepting the bribe.

The arrested individual has been identified as a sanitation worker attached to the office, officials said.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court, and further investigations are being conducted by officials of the CIABOC.