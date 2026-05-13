CEA urges public to avoid plastic and polythene for Vesak decorations and Dansal

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has issued a special announcement urging the public to refrain from using polythene and plastic materials for various decorations and ‘Dansal’ activities during the upcoming Vesak festival.

The CEA emphasized that the measure has been introduced with the objective of safeguarding the ecosystem, including both humans and animals.

According to the Authority, the sale, display and use of the following materials commonly utilized for Vesak lanterns, decorations and ‘Dansal’ activities have been prohibited by law.

Single-use items - plastic drinking straws, cups, plates, spoons, forks, knives.

Food packaging materials- polystyrene (Lysis/Regiform) food containers and polythene lunch sheets.

Decorative materials - plastic garlands and all types of polyethylene or polypropylene decorations.

The CEA further pointed out that, under the relevant gazette notifications issued in 2017 and 2023, the use of such materials during religious or cultural events constitutes a punishable offence.

The Authority warned that the improper disposal of polythene and plastic waste can pollute waterways and rivers, while animals may die after ingesting such materials. It also noted that humans could face serious health complications due to the ingestion of microplastics.

Moreover, the CEA stated that burning these in the open environment releases toxic gases into the environment.

Chairman of the CEA, Prof. Thilak Hewawasam, stated that during the Vesak season, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha, Buddhists have a responsibility to act in a manner that does not harm the environment.

The CEA further requested the public to use environmentally friendly alternatives whenever possible and to ensure the proper management and disposal of non-biodegradable materials if they are used.