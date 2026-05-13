Train services on Puttalam line limited to Chilaw due to flooding

The Department of Railways says train services on the Colombo-Puttalam railway line have been limited only up to Chilaw Railway Station due to sudden flooding.

Issuing a statement this afternoon (13), the Department said several locations along the Puttalam line in the Thilladi area have been inundated due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

It further noted that the water level is continuing to rise, prompting the restriction of train operations on the Puttalam line up to Chilaw Railway Station this evening and tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, the Puttalam office train and all other train services will operate only between Colombo Fort Railway Station and Chilaw Railway Station today, while return services will commence from Chilaw Railway Station to Colombo Fort Railway Station tomorrow morning.

The Department added that further updates regarding train operations between Chilaw and Puttalam will be announced based on the prevailing situation.