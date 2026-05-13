Sri Lanka, Belarus agree to expand bilateral ties across key sectors

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath said that he held a constructive bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, during his official visit to Belarus.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister stated “We discussed strengthening Sri Lanka–Belarus relations across multiple sectors, including political, economic, educational, cultural and people-to-people cooperation.”

He further noted that both sides agreed to enhance dialogue by convening regular political consultations and the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade and Economic Cooperation later this year.

Minister Herath further stated that “Sri Lanka and Belarus are marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reflecting longstanding friendship and a shared commitment to deeper cooperation.”