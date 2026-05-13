Religious leaders guidance vital for strengthening communal coexistence - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the guidance of religious leaders is essential to further strengthen harmony and solidarity among communities in multicultural areas such as Anamaduwa, where Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities live together in harmony.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the official ceremony held today (13) at Sudampaya, Anamaduwa, to present the Sannas Patra conferring the title of Chief Sanghanayaka of the Rajavanni and Kumaravanni provinces upon Venerable Dharmakeerthi Sri Pangnananda Nayaka Thero of Anamaduwa, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The event was held under the patronage of the Anunayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya formally presented the official declaration appointing Venerable Dharmakeerthi Sri Pangnananda Nayaka Thero as the Chief Sanghanayaka of the Rajavanni and Kumaravanni provinces.

The ceremonial Vijinipatha was presented by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the statement said.



Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“Venerable Dharmakeerthi Sri Pangnananda Nayaka Thero of Anamaduwa is a distinguished member of the Maha Sangha who has rendered invaluable service to both the Buddha Sasana and the education sector through the country nearly 50 years of monastic life and 35 years of service as an educator.



“His service is not confined merely to religious observances. He has sheltered the children and people of the area in times of both hardship and happiness. In particular, it is important to remember the humanitarian leadership he demonstrated in providing relief to the people of the Puttalam District affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which became a source of strength for the entire region.



“His dedication towards restoring and preserving historic religious sites, including the Paramakanda Rajamaha Viharaya, for future generations is commendable.



“As the government strives to lead the country towards ‘a new era of renaissance’ built upon compassion and solidarity, the guidance and blessings of religious leaders such as him are of immense value to the government.”

The occasion was graced by the presence of members of the Maha Sangha representing the three Nikayas, clergy of other religions, and attended by the Governor of the North Western Province, Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Chandana Abayarathna, Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela Bandara, Members of Parliament, government officials, and a large number of devotees.