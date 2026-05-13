President urges officials not to consider financial constraints in restoring normal life for disaster victims

A Special Coordination Committee meeting for the Badulla District was held this afternoon (13) at the Badulla Library Auditorium under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to review the progress of measures taken to restore normalcy to the lives of people affected by the cyclone “Ditwah” and to develop infrastructure in the district.

As a result of the disaster situation, 90,667 individuals belonging to 26,517 families in the Badulla District were affected. A total of 77 estate houses and 507 rural houses suffered complete damage. In addition, 1,376 estate houses and 1,474 rural houses have been identified as high-risk dwellings, according to the President’s Media Division.

Accordingly, the total number of families that need to be resettled in the Badulla District is 3,434, the statement said.

During the meeting, the President inquired separately at the divisional secretariat level about the resettlement process and the issues that had arisen.

Special attention was also given to the speedy release of state lands currently occupied by private companies, which have been proposed for resettlement purposes.

The President instructed officials to commence housing construction work immediately after reaching an agreement among the relevant institutions regarding the release of these lands, the statement said.

He further emphasized the need to expedite the resettlement process and stated that authorities should move beyond reports and plans and ensure that people who lost their homes gain confidence and hope in owning a new house.

The President also instructed that people who are hesitant about relocating to different lands should be given time until June 15 to make a decision.

He separately reviewed the progress of compensation payments to affected people in the Badulla District, including compensation for loss of livelihoods, compensation for small and medium-scale business establishments, housing rental assistance and compensation for loss of life.

Attention was also drawn to the process of removing sand and rocks deposited on paddy fields and agricultural lands due to the disaster.

It was decided to provide an allowance of Rs. 25,000 per acre for this purpose and to implement the programme with the support of farmer organizations, PMD said.

Special focus was also given to the development of roads in the Badulla District damaged by the disaster. The President instructed that work on all 21 affected roads under the Road Development Authority be completed within this year.

The President also inquired about the programme being carried out for provincial road development and the required allocations and instructed officials to prepare and submit estimates for the necessary funding for all those roads.

He further instructed officials not to consider financial constraints as an obstacle in restoring normal life for those affected by the disaster.

President Dissanayake stated that the district should recover from the destruction caused by the cyclone within this year and be prepared to restart the Badulla District development programme from next year onward, it added.

Also attending the meeting were Badulla District Coordination Committee Chairman and Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Vidyarathna; Co-Chairman and Uva Province Governor, Attorney-at-Law Kapila Jayasekara; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe; Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, Dinidu Saman Hennayake; Members of Parliament Kitnan Selvaraj and Ravindra Bandara; the Mayors of Badulla and Bandarawela Municipal Councils; Chairpersons of Local Councils; public representatives; the Chief Secretary of the Uva Province; the District Secretary; government officials of the Badulla District; Heads of relevant Departments; and representatives of the security forces.

--PMD--