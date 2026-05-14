Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected due to low-pressure area near Sri Lanka

The low pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka continues to persist and is expected to move away from the island and gradually weaken during the next 36 hours, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-Western and Northern provinces.

Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur elsewhere on the island after 1.00 pm, it noted.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.