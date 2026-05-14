Irrigation Dept. warns river water levels may rise again despite temporary decline

The Department of Irrigation says that water levels in several river basins, which had previously risen due to heavy rainfall, are now showing a decline following the reduction in rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management) L.S. Sooriyabandara stated that water levels in river basins such as Nilwala River, Gin Ganga, Kalu Ganga and Attanagalu Oya are currently receding due to the decline in rainfall experienced.

He further noted that water levels are decreasing in areas other than the Millakanda area of the Kalu Ganga.

However, he cautioned that the current reduction could be temporary, as the Department of Meteorology has forecast further rainfall in the coming days.

According to Sooriyabandara, 18 out of the country’s 73 major reservoirs are currently spilling, while 18 medium-sized reservoirs are also discharging water.

He emphasized that the release of water does not indicate an increase to a major flood situation at present, but urged the public to remain vigilant and act in accordance with future advisories issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, the Wariyapola Divisional Irrigation Engineer stated that all sluice gates opened at the Deduru Oya Reservoir were closed at 7.00 a.m. today (14).