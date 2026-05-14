Red warning issued for heavy rains in several areas

A red warning for heavy rains in several areas of the country has been issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The advisory, issued at 9.30 a.m. today (14), will be in effect until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (15).

The low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka continues to persist and is expected to move away from the island and gradually weaken during the next 36 hours, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it noted.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.