72-hour detention order issued on Gampaha Ousmand

72-hour detention order issued on Gampaha Ousmand

May 14, 2026   11:14 am

Police have obtained a 72-hour detention order for Ousmand Gunasekara, alias “Gampaha Ousmand”, who was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the killing of organised criminal figure Ganemulla Sanjeewa, according to the Police Spokesman.

Ousmand Gunasekara, a 69-year-old resident of Gampaha, was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) on allegations of aiding and abetting the killing of notorious underworld figure and organised criminal Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, and allegedly supplying firearms used to carry out the murder.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was shot dead inside the Colombo No. 05 Magistrate’s Court inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex by an individual disguised as an attorney while he was being produced before the court by prison officials on February 19, 2025.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested last night (13) in the Sri Bodhi Road area in Gampaha based on information obtained from suspects currently held under detention orders in connection with the murder.

Investigations have revealed that the murder plot had allegedly been orchestrated in collaboration with organised criminals operating overseas, and that the suspect had aided the crime by providing the firearms required to carry out the killing.

Police further stated that a foreign-manufactured repeater shotgun, two magazines and 10 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest.

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