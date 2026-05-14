Yoshitha Rajapaksa pleads not guilty to money laundering charges

The Colombo High Court today (14) rejected a preliminary objection raised by the defence in a case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, thereby allowing the trial to proceed.

The ruling was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, Ada Derana reporter said.

Delivering the order, the judge stated that the preliminary objection raised by the defence, claiming that the conspiracy charge against the defendant could not be maintained, was without basis.

Accordingly, the court rejected the objection and held that there was no impediment to proceeding with the relevant charge against the defendant.

Following the ruling, the indictment was read out to the defendant Yoshitha Rajapaksa in open court.

Appearing from the dock, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

Following the plea, the trial officially commenced before the Colombo High Court.