UK maritime authority flags diversion of ship near Hormuz Strait by unauthorised personnel to Iranian waters
May 14, 2026 02:02 pm
A ship off the UAE coast near the Strait of Hormuz has been taken by unknown people and is now headed towards Iranian territorial waters, a UK maritime agency said on Thursday.
The vessel was “taken by unauthorised personnel whilst at anchor” 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah, and “is now bound for Iranian territorial waters”, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre.
Source: AFP
--Agencies