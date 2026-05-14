National Police Commission term ends tomorrow

National Police Commission term ends tomorrow

May 14, 2026   02:07 pm

The term of office of the National Police Commission is scheduled to end tomorrow (15), with the commission’s final meeting scheduled to take place today (14).

Despite the expiry of its official term, current members are expected to continue carrying out their duties until new appointments are made.

The commission, appointed on May 15, 2023, is chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Lalith Ekanayake.

Under constitutional provisions, the President appoints the Chairperson and four members of the National Police Commission based on recommendations made by the Constitutional Council.

The commission is among nine independent commissions introduced through the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, which was passed by Parliament on October 31, 2022.

As an independent oversight body, the National Police Commission holds broad supervisory authority over the Sri Lanka Police and its officers.

The commission was first established in 2002 under the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin