National Police Commission term ends tomorrow

The term of office of the National Police Commission is scheduled to end tomorrow (15), with the commission’s final meeting scheduled to take place today (14).

Despite the expiry of its official term, current members are expected to continue carrying out their duties until new appointments are made.

The commission, appointed on May 15, 2023, is chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Lalith Ekanayake.

Under constitutional provisions, the President appoints the Chairperson and four members of the National Police Commission based on recommendations made by the Constitutional Council.

The commission is among nine independent commissions introduced through the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, which was passed by Parliament on October 31, 2022.

As an independent oversight body, the National Police Commission holds broad supervisory authority over the Sri Lanka Police and its officers.

The commission was first established in 2002 under the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.