Immigration Department IT Officer arrested over Rs. 9.8 million software fraud

Immigration Department IT Officer arrested over Rs. 9.8 million software fraud

May 14, 2026   02:16 pm

An official attached to the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over an alleged financial fraud linked to the installation of a software system.

The suspect, identified as K. Herath, served as the department’s Controller of Information Technology and Border Control. The arrest was carried out following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to investigators, a sum of over Rs. 9.8 had been paid for the installation of software identified as the “User Management Module.” However, authorities allege that the software was never installed and that government funds were fraudulently obtained without delivering the system.

Police stated that the arrest was made under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further investigations are underway regarding the alleged misuse and misappropriation of public funds.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court, while the Criminal Investigation Department continues further inquiries into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin