Immigration Department IT Officer arrested over Rs. 9.8 million software fraud

An official attached to the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over an alleged financial fraud linked to the installation of a software system.

The suspect, identified as K. Herath, served as the department’s Controller of Information Technology and Border Control. The arrest was carried out following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to investigators, a sum of over Rs. 9.8 had been paid for the installation of software identified as the “User Management Module.” However, authorities allege that the software was never installed and that government funds were fraudulently obtained without delivering the system.

Police stated that the arrest was made under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further investigations are underway regarding the alleged misuse and misappropriation of public funds.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court, while the Criminal Investigation Department continues further inquiries into the incident.