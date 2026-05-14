IUSF demands Malwana property be handed over for public and university use

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) today (14) staged a protest demanding that the controversial Malwana property, widely known as an ownerless estate, be handed over for public use, including for universities.

The protesters said the move was intended to remind the current government of its pledge to “return to the people the properties stolen from the people” when it came to power.

The IUSF called on authorities to allocate the land and house for the use of universities facing space constraints as well as for broader public purposes.

The property, which spans around 15 acres, had previously been taken over by the Ministry of Justice after no legal owner was identified.

The development followed statements made to court by lawyers representing former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, informing the judiciary that he had no connection to the property.

A court later ordered that the house and land be auctioned.

During the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, parts of the property were set on fire by unidentified individuals, causing partial damage to the house.

Although there were later plans to establish an International Judges’ Research and Training Centre at the site, the proposal has remained inactive for an extended period.

The IUSF has now formally requested that the property be transferred for student and public use.