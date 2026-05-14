Low pressure area expected to move away from Sri Lanka within 48 hours

The low pressure area located northeast of the Sri Lanka is expected to move away from Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours according to the latest weather analysis by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in the Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at some places in the Uva province after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department said.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.