Govt. seeks to create Smart Citizens suitable for future world  Minister

The government’s core objective is to produce ‘smart citizens’ who can thrive in the future world, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Professor Chandana Abayarathne stated.

The Minister made this remark while joining the certificate awarding ceremony for the 2026-I batch of young cadets at the Walahena National Youth Corps Training Center.

This inaugural batch underwent a formal course and outdoor training designed to empower them professionally and socially through Information Technology (IT), English language proficiency, and life skills development.

Addressing the youth, the Minister stated that under the new government’s policy, students can choose between academic or vocational education streams following the national examination held at the end of Grade 9. He noted that the society needs professionally skilled individuals alongside graduates, and to support this, the government has allocated funds to establish 50 new technical colleges or upgrade existing ones nationwide.

Commenting on the widely discussed ‘System Change,’ the Minister remarked:

“True change must begin within the mind and practice of the citizen. The system does not change simply because individuals fell into the Beira Lake; if citizens strengthen themselves internally and intervene responsibly, the country can be steered toward a better path under any administration.”

Regarding the drug menace targeting school children aged 12-17, Minister Abayarathne claimed a 90% success rate in government control efforts but stressed that total eradication requires the younger generation to firmly say “No” to drugs, avoiding even experimental use.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Abayarathne highlighted the necessity of engaging in literature, music, arts, and sports to build a balanced personality. He urged the youth to focus on increasing their ‘healthy life years’ rather than just ‘total years lived’ to create a society free from non-communicable diseases.

The event was attended by Rev. Fr. Jude Nicholas (Chairman of Dimuthu Foundation), Mr. Ajith Gihan (MP for Puttalam District), Captain K.M.D. Katugampala (Officer in Charge, Walahena National Youth Corps), local political representatives, government officials, and parents.