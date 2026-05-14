KotmaleGampola road closed amid renewed landslide fears

KotmaleGampola road closed amid renewed landslide fears

May 14, 2026   04:02 pm

The Kotmale–Gampola B431 main road has been temporarily closed from this morning (14) due to heavy rainfall affecting the Kotmale area, police said.

According to the Kotmale Police, the decision was taken after cracks reappeared along the road in the Paragammana area, which had previously been affected by a landslide.

Authorities warned that the situation has raised concerns over a renewed landslide risk.

The road closure has been imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes until further notice.

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