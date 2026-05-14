China-US relations the most important in the world: President Xi

China-US relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated.

Their relations concern the well-being of the two countries of 1.7 billion population, and the interests of over 8 billion people in the world, he added.

The Chinese President made these remarks while hosting US President Donald Trump for a state banquet.

Calling it a “historic visit”, President Xi said “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and “Make America great again” can go hand in hand.