1,000 families in seven districts affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

1,000 families in seven districts affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka

May 14, 2026   04:35 pm

A total of 3,475 individuals from 1,113 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the country, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Residents of seven districts have been affected by heavy rains and gusty winds, the DMC noted.

Those affected have been sheltered in 489 temporary camps.

At least one death has also been attributed to weather-related incidents, according to the DMC.

Around 88 houses have also been damaged owing to incessant rains in recent days.

Additionally, the DMC has urged the public to contact the 117 emergency hotline in the event of any disaster or weather-related emergency.

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