Court fines two hotels Rs. 1 million for selling bottled water above maximum retail price

Court fines two hotels Rs. 1 million for selling bottled water above maximum retail price

May 14, 2026   04:50 pm

Owners of two tourist hotels in Matara have been convicted for selling bottled drinking water above the regulated maximum retail price, with the Matara Magistrate’s Court imposing a total fine of Rs. 1 million.

The verdict was delivered after the Consumer Affairs Authority filed charges before the court on May 13.

Investigations conducted by the Matara District office of the Consumer Affairs Authority, following public complaints, found that the two hotels had been selling bottled water at prices exceeding the legally permitted maximum retail price.

It was revealed that a 1-litre bottle of drinking water, which carries a maximum retail price of Rs. 100, was sold for Rs. 450, while a 500ml bottle priced at Rs. 70 was sold for Rs. 300.

The court imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on each hotel.

The Consumer Affairs Authority urged consumers to check the maximum retail price, expiry date, and receipt when purchasing goods, and reminded the public that complaints regarding overcharging can be submitted with evidence via hotline 1977.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin