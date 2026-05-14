Court fines two hotels Rs. 1 million for selling bottled water above maximum retail price

Owners of two tourist hotels in Matara have been convicted for selling bottled drinking water above the regulated maximum retail price, with the Matara Magistrate’s Court imposing a total fine of Rs. 1 million.

The verdict was delivered after the Consumer Affairs Authority filed charges before the court on May 13.

Investigations conducted by the Matara District office of the Consumer Affairs Authority, following public complaints, found that the two hotels had been selling bottled water at prices exceeding the legally permitted maximum retail price.

It was revealed that a 1-litre bottle of drinking water, which carries a maximum retail price of Rs. 100, was sold for Rs. 450, while a 500ml bottle priced at Rs. 70 was sold for Rs. 300.

The court imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on each hotel.

The Consumer Affairs Authority urged consumers to check the maximum retail price, expiry date, and receipt when purchasing goods, and reminded the public that complaints regarding overcharging can be submitted with evidence via hotline 1977.