Indian Naval Ship IOS Sagar to arrive in Colombo tomorrow

Indian Naval Ship IOS Sagar to arrive in Colombo tomorrow

May 14, 2026   05:10 pm

Indian Naval Ship Sunayna as IOS Sagar with a multinational crew from 16 countries is scheduled to arrive in Colombo tomorrow, in continuation of Indian Navy’s endeavour to build ‘Bridges of Friendship’, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The IOS Sagar was flagged off for sea phase from Mumbai in April, on completion of combined harbour training for multinational crew comprising officers and sailors from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Singapore, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor Leste, and UAE in the Indian Naval training establishments.

The training covered seamanship, navigation, communication procedures, safety of life at sea, firefighting and damage control, along with specialized modules as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations and advanced bridgemanship.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer will call on Senior Officers from Sri Lanka Navy, namely Commander Western Naval Area and Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet. The multinational crew will have professional and sports interaction with the Sri Lanka Navy, and will visit various places of interest in Sri Lanka, the High Commission stated.

The initiative embodies the vision of One Ocean, One Mission, fostering deeper engagement and cooperation among maritime partners for maritime security, the Commission added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin