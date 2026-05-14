Indian Naval Ship IOS Sagar to arrive in Colombo tomorrow

Indian Naval Ship Sunayna as IOS Sagar with a multinational crew from 16 countries is scheduled to arrive in Colombo tomorrow, in continuation of Indian Navy’s endeavour to build ‘Bridges of Friendship’, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The IOS Sagar was flagged off for sea phase from Mumbai in April, on completion of combined harbour training for multinational crew comprising officers and sailors from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Singapore, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor Leste, and UAE in the Indian Naval training establishments.

The training covered seamanship, navigation, communication procedures, safety of life at sea, firefighting and damage control, along with specialized modules as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations and advanced bridgemanship.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer will call on Senior Officers from Sri Lanka Navy, namely Commander Western Naval Area and Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet. The multinational crew will have professional and sports interaction with the Sri Lanka Navy, and will visit various places of interest in Sri Lanka, the High Commission stated.

The initiative embodies the vision of One Ocean, One Mission, fostering deeper engagement and cooperation among maritime partners for maritime security, the Commission added.