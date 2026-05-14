SC reserves verdict on FR petitions filed by Shani Abeysekara and others

SC reserves verdict on FR petitions filed by Shani Abeysekara and others

May 14, 2026   05:34 pm

The Supreme Court has concluded hearing fundamental rights petitions filed by Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara and two others challenging their arrest and remand by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) and has postponed delivering its judgment.

The petitions were taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justice Achala Wengappuli and Justice Gihan Kulatunga.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that their clients were unlawfully arrested and remanded in connection with investigations into the murder of businessman Mohammed Siyam, alleging that evidence had been fabricated during the Colombo Crime Division investigation. They further claimed that the arrests violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners.

Counsel representing the Colombo Crime Division officers, named as respondents, maintained that the arrests were carried out pursuant to a court order.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the Supreme Court concluded the proceedings and directed that written submissions, if any, be filed within one month. The court further stated that the delivery of its judgment would be announced at a later date.

In a separate petition, the court also concluded hearings into a complaint filed by Abeysekara challenging his transfer following the assumption of office by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and similarly postponed its verdict.

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