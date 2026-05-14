New stamps issued for postal facilities of MPs

New stamps for the postal facilities provided to Members of Parliament were issued at the Parliamentary Library under the patronage of Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, two new stamps valued at Rs. 20.00 and Rs. 70.00 were released, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

The stamps were issued by the Philatelic Bureau of the Department of Posts of Sri Lanka, and are expected to facilitate the various postal requirements of Members of Parliament more conveniently.

Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih and Hon. Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara also attended the occasion. Among those present were Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera, Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Hansa Abeyrathne, Postmaster General S.R.W.M.R.P. Sathkumara, Deputy Postmaster General (Operations) H.M. Premachandra Herath, Director of the Philatelic Bureau L.G.N. de Silva, along with several other officials.