Red warning issued for heavy rains over 150 mm in several areas

Red warning issued for heavy rains over 150 mm in several areas

May 14, 2026   05:53 pm

A red warning for heavy rains in several areas of the country has been issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The Met. Department noted that the low-pressure area located northeast of the Sri Lanka is expected to move away from Sri Lanka during the next 48 hours according to the latest weather analysis.

Accordingly, very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in the Northern province.
Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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