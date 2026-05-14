Puttalam railway line services restored after flood disruptions

Train operations along the Puttalam railway line, which had been restricted due to sudden flooding, have been fully restored, the Railway Department said.

Accordingly, trains on the Puttalam line will operate according to the regular timetable from this afternoon (14).

The Department had limited services up to Chilaw yesterday (13) after several sections of the Puttalam railway line at Thilladi were submerged due to adverse weather conditions.

Following the receding of floodwaters, normal train operations on the line resumed from 3.00 p.m. today (14).