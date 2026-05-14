SC sentences former NIE Director to six years over contempt of court in scholarship exam case

A former Director of the National Institute of Education (NIE) has been sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 3 million by the Supreme Court after being found guilty of contempt of court in relation to the non-implementation of a court order concerning the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

The accused, I.G.S. Premathilaka, the former Director of the National Institute of Education, was convicted of contempt of court for failing to comply with a Supreme Court directive issued in connection with the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and two other judges, delivered the verdict, Ada Derana reporter said.

In addition to the six-year sentence, the Supreme Court bench also imposed a fine of Rs. 3 million.

Court further ordered that an additional one-year prison term would be enforced if the fine is not paid.

The charges were filed based on allegations that the respondent willfully disregarded a Supreme Court order related to the implementation of directives concerning the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, thereby amounting to contempt of court.