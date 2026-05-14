SC sentences former NIE Director to six years over contempt of court in scholarship exam case

SC sentences former NIE Director to six years over contempt of court in scholarship exam case

May 14, 2026   06:16 pm

A former Director of the National Institute of Education (NIE) has been sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 3 million by the Supreme Court after being found guilty of contempt of court in relation to the non-implementation of a court order concerning the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

The accused, I.G.S. Premathilaka, the former Director of the National Institute of Education, was convicted of contempt of court for failing to comply with a Supreme Court directive issued in connection with the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and two other judges, delivered the verdict, Ada Derana reporter said.

In addition to the six-year sentence, the Supreme Court bench also imposed a fine of Rs. 3 million.

Court further ordered that an additional one-year prison term would be enforced if the fine is not paid.

The charges were filed based on allegations that the respondent willfully disregarded a Supreme Court order related to the implementation of directives concerning the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, thereby amounting to contempt of court.

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