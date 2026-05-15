Very heavy showers above 150 mm likely in some areas today

According to the Department of Meteorology, the low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka persists.

This system is expected to move away from Sri Lanka within the next 36 hours, it said.

Cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, and Northern provinces, as well as in the Anuradhapura, Galle, and Matara districts.

Very heavy rainfall of about 150 mm is likely at some locations in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is likely at some locations in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may also occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary, localized strong winds and lightning associated with thundershowers.