Death toll from adverse weather in Sri Lanka rises to two

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) states that a total of two deaths have been reported as a result of the disaster situation affecting several districts across the island.

According to the report issued by the DMC at 6:00 a.m. today (15), the fatalities were reported from the Batticaloa District and Jaffna District districts.

The report further indicates that residents across 35 Divisional Secretariat divisions in eight districts have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the DMC noted that 3,475 individuals from 1,113 families have been impacted so far, with 104 people currently being accommodated in two safety centres.

Furthermore, the statement notes that 88 houses have sustained partial damage.