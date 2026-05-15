Minor flood warning issued for Kuda Ganga sub-basin of Kalu River

The Department of Irrigation has issued a minor flood warning for the next 48 hours regarding the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu River.

The department stated that considerable rainfall has been received in the upstream catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu River as of 8.00 a.m. today.

Based on the current rainfall situation and river water levels recorded at hydrological stations along the Kalu Ganga, it is warned that a minor flood situation may occur in low-lying areas of the Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga valleys, located in the Bulathsinhala, Madurawala, and Palinda Nuwara Divisional Secretariat divisions, it said.

As a result, there is a high possibility of inundation of roads running through the flood plains of the Kuda Ganga and Magura Ganga. Residents in these low-lying areas and motorists travelling through them are advised to exercise caution.

Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take appropriate precautionary measures in this regard, the Irrigation Department added.