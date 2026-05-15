Avissawella records highest rainfall as heavy showers affect island-wide river basins

The highest rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 5.00 a.m. today (15) was observed in the Avissawella area, amid adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management), Engineer L. S. Sooriyabandara, stated that 180 mm of rainfall was recorded in Avissawella. In addition, 158 mm was recorded in Hanwella and 122 mm in Dehiowita.

Although the water level of the Kelani River has been rising since last night, it has not yet reached the warning level. Meanwhile, the Dunamale gauging station of the Attanagalu Oya and surrounding areas recorded 176 mm of rainfall.

Furthermore, the Giriulla area received 172 mm of rainfall yesterday, resulting in a rise in the water level of the Maha Oya. Accordingly, while water levels in the Giriulla and Badalgama areas have increased, they have not yet reached flood levels.

Engineer Sooriyabandara also noted that the Gin River, Nilwala River, and Kalu River basins received rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm. Overall, heavy rainfall has been reported across many parts of the island, leading to a significant rise in water levels in several river basins.

He added that heavy rainfall is likely to continue today, particularly in the wet zone, and urged residents in low-lying areas and near rivers to remain highly vigilant.

He further requested the public to stay alert for sudden rises in water levels and to closely follow official announcements issued by the relevant authorities.