Avissawella records highest rainfall as heavy showers affect island-wide river basins

Avissawella records highest rainfall as heavy showers affect island-wide river basins

May 15, 2026   09:28 am

The highest rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 5.00 a.m. today (15) was observed in the Avissawella area, amid adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management), Engineer L. S. Sooriyabandara, stated that 180 mm of rainfall was recorded in Avissawella. In addition, 158 mm was recorded in Hanwella and 122 mm in Dehiowita.

Although the water level of the Kelani River has been rising since last night, it has not yet reached the warning level. Meanwhile, the Dunamale gauging station of the Attanagalu Oya and surrounding areas recorded 176 mm of rainfall.

Furthermore, the Giriulla area received 172 mm of rainfall yesterday, resulting in a rise in the water level of the Maha Oya. Accordingly, while water levels in the Giriulla and Badalgama areas have increased, they have not yet reached flood levels.

Engineer Sooriyabandara also noted that the Gin River, Nilwala River, and Kalu River basins received rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm. Overall, heavy rainfall has been reported across many parts of the island, leading to a significant rise in water levels in several river basins.

He added that heavy rainfall is likely to continue today, particularly in the wet zone, and urged residents in low-lying areas and near rivers to remain highly vigilant.

He further requested the public to stay alert for sudden rises in water levels and to closely follow official announcements issued by the relevant authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)