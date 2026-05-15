Multiple reservoirs across Sri Lanka spill amid ongoing heavy rainfall

The Department of Irrigation reports that 21 major reservoirs and more than 19 medium-scale reservoirs under its management are currently spilling.

Director of Irrigation (Water Management), Engineer H. M. P. S. D. Herath, stated that this situation was recorded as of 6.00 a.m. today (15).

Among the major reservoirs currently spilling are Rajanganaya, Nachchaduwa, and Yan Oya in the Anuradhapura District; Ambewela in the Badulla District; and Lunugamvehera, Tissa Wewa, Weerawila Yoda Wewa, and Weheragala in the Hambantota District.

In addition, reservoirs including Ambakola Wewa, Usgala Siyambalangamuwa, Mediyawa, Magalla, and Deduru Oya in the Kurunegala District; Nalanda and Wemedilla in the Kandy District; Hadapanagala and Alikota Ara in the Monaragala District; Inginimitiya and Tabbowa in the Puttalam District; and Yoda Wewa in the Mannar District are also spilling.

As of 6.00 a.m. today, two spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir were opened by three feet each, releasing over 1,600 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water into the Kala Oya.

Similarly, six spill gates of the Lunugamvehera Reservoir were opened by four inches each, releasing over 1,740 cusecs into the Kirindi Oya, while six spill gates of the Weheragala Reservoir were opened by three inches each, releasing over 700 cusecs into the Menik Ganga.

At the Alikota Ara Reservoir, three spill gates were opened by three feet each, discharging over 680 cusecs into the Kirindi Oya. Three spill gates of the Yan Oya Reservoir were also opened, with one gate opened by six inches and the remaining two by four inches each.

By 6.15 a.m. today, 12 spill gates of the Tabbowa Reservoir were opened, including eight gates at three feet, two gates at two feet, and two gates at one foot. This has resulted in a discharge of 5,480 cusecs into the Mi Oya.

Meanwhile, by 7.00 a.m. today, six spill gates of the Inginimitiya Reservoir were opened, with two gates at three feet, two at two feet, and two at one foot, releasing approximately 6,000 cusecs into the Mi Oya.

Additionally, two spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir were opened by one foot each, releasing 1,400 cusecs into the Deduru Oya.

The Department of Irrigation has advised residents in low-lying areas and those living near riverbanks to remain vigilant due to the prevailing conditions.