88 houses partially damaged across seven districts due to bad weather - DMC
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88 houses partially damaged across seven districts due to bad weather - DMC

May 15, 2026   10:31 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 88 houses across the island have sustained partial damage due to prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

According to the Centre, the affected houses have been reported from seven districts. 

The highest number of partially damaged houses has been recorded in the Kalutara District, where 40 houses have been affected. 

This is followed by 25 houses in the Batticaloa District, nine in the Ratnapura District, five in the Galle District, five in the Colombo District, and four in the Monaragala District.

Meanwhile, the DMC further states that 104 individuals belonging to 29 families are currently being accommodated at two safety centres due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

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