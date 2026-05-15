Red warning issued for heavy rains; system expected to recede within 36 hours

A red warning for heavy rainfall in several areas of the country has been issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The Met. Department noted that the low-pressure area located to the northeast of Sri Lanka still persists.

According to the latest weather analysis issued this morning, this system is expected to move away from Sri Lanka within the next 36 hours.

Accordingly, very heavy showers of around 150 mm are likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces.

Heavy showers exceeding 100 mm are also likely in parts of the Southern Province, including the Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, the public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning during thundershowers.