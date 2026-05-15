India hikes petrol, diesel prices more than 3%, retailers say

India hikes petrol, diesel prices more than 3%, retailers say

May 15, 2026   10:59 am

India has raised petrol and diesel prices for the first time in four years by 3 rupees ($0.03) per litre, or more than 3%, according to retailers in Delhi on Friday, to recoup some of the losses incurred due to higher global crude oil prices.

Global oil prices spiked to more than $120 a barrel following the closure and severe disruption of the Strait of Hormuz by the war that started with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, before pulling back to around $100 ⁠to $105.

India is one of the last major economies to raise retail fuel prices. Diesel in Delhi will cost 90.67 rupees a litre and petrol 97.77 rupees, reflecting increases of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively, from 87.67 rupees and 94.77 rupees a litre.

The direct impact of the fuel price hike would be muted at about 15 basis points on consumer price inflation, although the indirect impact will be larger, said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Mumbai-based Emkay Financial Services.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum ⁠Corp, which together control more than 90% of India’s 103,000 fuel stations, tend to fix diesel and petrol prices in tandem.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a spate of measures including fuel conservation, work-from-home practices, and limits on travel and imports, as surging global energy prices put ⁠pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Analysts and opposition parties said state retailers had delayed raising prices during key state elections. The polls ended this month, with Modi’s BJP winning two of four ⁠states and expanding its influence.

Oil ministry official Sujata Sharma in April said retailers lose about 100 rupees per litre on diesel and about 20 rupees on petrol.

In late ⁠March, Russia-backed Indian private refiner Nayara Energy had raised pump prices to mitigate some of its revenue losses from retail sales.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)