CAA takes legal action against traders overcharging for Samba rice

CAA takes legal action against traders overcharging for Samba rice

May 15, 2026   11:33 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that legal action has been initiated against a group of traders in the Marawila area for selling Samba rice above the government-mandated Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The traders were identified during a special inspection conducted in the area yesterday (14).

During these raids, officials from the CAA uncovered several instances of traders overcharging consumers for Samba rice. 

The Authority further noted that judicial proceedings have been initiated against the relevant traders for violating consumer protection regulations.

Furthermore, consumers have been urged to remain vigilant regarding the Maximum Retail Price when purchasing essential commodities, including rice, it said. 

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