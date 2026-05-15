NBRO extends landslide warnings amid heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka

NBRO extends landslide warnings amid heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka

May 15, 2026   11:56 am

Taking into account the prevailing heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings issued last night (14).

Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadheera stated that the Level 2 ‘Amber’ (Alert) warning, initially issued for 26 Divisional Secretariat divisions across six districts, has now been updated.

Level 2 – Amber (Alert)

The following areas remain under Level 2 landslide alert:

• Colombo District: Seethawaka

• Galle District: Neluwa

• Kalutara District: Palindanuwara, Agalawatta, Matugama, Horana, and Walallawita

• Kandy District: Ganga Ihala Korale, Deltota, Pasbage Korale, Gangawata Korale, Pathahewaheta, Yatinuwara, Doluwa, Uda Palatha, Panvila, and Akurana

• Kurunegala District: Narammala and Alawwa

• Ratnapura District: Pelmadulla, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Ayagama, Kuruwita, Kiriella, and Kalawana

Level 1 – Yellow (Watch)

In addition, Level 1 ‘Yellow’ (Watch) warnings have been issued for 41 Divisional Secretariat divisions across 13 districts:

• Badulla District: Hali-Ela, Bandarawela, Passara

• Colombo District: Padukka

• Galle District: Elpitiya, Tawalama, Niagama

• Gampaha District: Attanagalla

• Kalutara District: Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala

• Kandy District: Medadumbara, Ududumbara, Pujapitiya, Tumpane, Hatharaliyadda, Harispattuwa, Udunuwara

• Kegalle District: Warakapola, Aranayaka, Kegalle, Rambukkana, Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Mawanella, Yatiyantota, Bulathkohupitiya

• Kurunegala District: Ridigama

• Matale District: Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, Naula

• Matara District: Pitabeddara

• Monaragala District: Wellawaya, Badalkumbura, Bibile

• Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa Korale, Norwood, Kotmale

• Ratnapura District: Elapatha, Godakawela, Kahawatta, Niwitigala

Dr. Senadheera further noted that there is a risk of landslide reactivation in areas that have previously exhibited warning signs of slope instability in mountainous regions.

He urged residents in these vulnerable areas, as well as commuters and those engaged in nearby activities, to remain highly vigilant and to take necessary precautionary measures.

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