74 Vietnamese nationals further remanded over alleged online scams

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered that 74 Vietnamese nationals arrested and remanded on suspicion of involvement in online financial scams be further remanded until May 21.

It has been revealed that the suspects are individuals who were previously deported from Cambodia in connection with similar cybercrime-related offences.

The Kollupitiya Police informed the court of these findings today (15) before Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

When the case was taken up, the police further stated that the suspects had also violated their visa conditions during their stay in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, investigators informed the court that a local woman had facilitated the payment of salaries to the group. According to her statement, she claimed she was unaware of the identity of the person who had sent the funds for these payments.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the foreign suspects currently in custody be further remanded.

Accordingly, the court ordered that the 74 Vietnamese nationals remain in remand custody until May 21.