74 Vietnamese nationals further remanded over alleged online scams

74 Vietnamese nationals further remanded over alleged online scams

May 15, 2026   12:03 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered that 74 Vietnamese nationals arrested and remanded on suspicion of involvement in online financial scams be further remanded until May 21.

It has been revealed that the suspects are individuals who were previously deported from Cambodia in connection with similar cybercrime-related offences.

The Kollupitiya Police informed the court of these findings today (15) before Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

When the case was taken up, the police further stated that the suspects had also violated their visa conditions during their stay in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, investigators informed the court that a local woman had facilitated the payment of salaries to the group. According to her statement, she claimed she was unaware of the identity of the person who had sent the funds for these payments.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the foreign suspects currently in custody be further remanded.

Accordingly, the court ordered that the 74 Vietnamese nationals remain in remand custody until May 21.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)