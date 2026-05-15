Provincial Council elections will be held within this year - Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Chrishantha Abeyasena, has stated that the Provincial Council elections will definitely be held within this year.

He made these remarks while addressing the media in Kandy on May 15.

However, the Minister noted that he is unable to specify the exact timeframe within the year in which the elections will be conducted.

“The Provincial Council elections will be held. Who says they are being delayed? We had to face Ditwah. The Provincial Council elections will be held within this year. Do not worry. I cannot say exactly when. It is being handled by the relevant Ministry. We maintain a firm position that it will be held within this year,” he said.