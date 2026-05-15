The former Chairman of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha, Jagath Samantha, has been sentenced to five and a half years of imprisonment after being found guilty of assaulting the Divisional Secretary of Arachchikattuwa.

The Chilaw High Court delivered the verdict today (15), said Ada Derana reporter.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the defendant to pay Rs. 1 million as compensation to the assaulted Divisional Secretary. The court further ruled that failure to pay the compensation would result in an additional 24-month prison term.

Charges relating to the assault were originally filed against both the late Sanath Nishantha and his brother. However, following the death of Sanath Nishantha in a vehicle accident on the Katunayake Expressway on January 25, 2024, only his brother appeared before the court.

The verdict was delivered after the court considered the evidence presented when the case was taken up earlier today.