Sri Lanka and Belarus sign MoU to strengthen health sector cooperation

Sri Lanka and Belarus sign MoU to strengthen health sector cooperation

May 15, 2026   01:26 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, who is currently on an official visit to Belarus, stated that he held discussions with Belarusian Minister of Health Aliaksandr Khajayeu on expanding cooperation in the health sector between Sri Lanka and Belarus.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister said an MoU on Health Care was signed, marking an important step in strengthening bilateral collaboration in medical education, healthcare services and research.

He also stated that he visited the Belarusian State Medical University in Minsk and met with the rectors of the Belarusian State Medical University, Vitebsk, Grodno and Gomel Medical Universities, where over 3,000 Sri Lankan medical students are currently pursuing their studies, reflecting the strong educational partnership between our two countries.

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