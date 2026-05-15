Indian passenger arrested at BIA with over 2kg of cocaine

A foreign national passenger was arrested at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit while attempting to smuggle a stock of cocaine valued at around Rs. 108 million through the ‘Green Channel’ this morning (15).

The suspect has been identified as a 60-year-old Indian national who is a geologist by profession, said Ada Derana reporter.

According to customs officials, he had transported the narcotics from Kampala to Doha before arriving at the BIA at 10:40 a.m. today via a Qatar Airways flight.

The stock of narcotics, consisting of 2 kilograms and 150 grams of cocaine, was found meticulously concealed inside two certificate-holding file covers in his luggage.

The suspect and the seized cocaine have been handed over to officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA for further investigations.