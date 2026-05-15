Indian passenger arrested at BIA with over 2kg of cocaine

Indian passenger arrested at BIA with over 2kg of cocaine

May 15, 2026   02:00 pm

A foreign national passenger was arrested at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit while attempting to smuggle a stock of cocaine valued at around Rs. 108 million through the ‘Green Channel’ this morning (15).

The suspect has been identified as a 60-year-old Indian national who is a geologist by profession, said Ada Derana reporter.

According to customs officials, he had transported the narcotics from Kampala to Doha before arriving at the BIA at 10:40 a.m. today via a Qatar Airways flight.

The stock of narcotics, consisting of 2 kilograms and 150 grams of cocaine, was found meticulously concealed inside two certificate-holding file covers in his luggage.

The suspect and the seized cocaine have been handed over to officials of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)