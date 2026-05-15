US Dollar selling rate exceeds Rs. 331

The selling price of the US Dollar has exceeded Rs. 331 against the Sri Lankan Rupee.

According to the daily exchange rate chart issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US Dollar was recorded at Rs. 323.53 today (15), while the selling rate stood at Rs. 331.15.

This marks the first instance since December 5, 2023, that the buying rate has exceeded Rs. 323 and the selling rate has surpassed Rs. 331.

On December 5, 2023, the buying rate of the US Dollar was recorded at Rs. 323.00, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 333.20.

Accordingly, today marks the first time in over two years since December 5, 2023, that both the buying and selling rates of the US Dollar have reached these levels.