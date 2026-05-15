US Dollar selling rate exceeds Rs. 331

US Dollar selling rate exceeds Rs. 331

May 15, 2026   03:58 pm

The selling price of the US Dollar has exceeded Rs. 331 against the Sri Lankan Rupee.

According to the daily exchange rate chart issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US Dollar was recorded at Rs. 323.53 today (15), while the selling rate stood at Rs. 331.15.

This marks the first instance since December 5, 2023, that the buying rate has exceeded Rs. 323 and the selling rate has surpassed Rs. 331.

On December 5, 2023, the buying rate of the US Dollar was recorded at Rs. 323.00, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 333.20.

Accordingly, today marks the first time in over two years since December 5, 2023, that both the buying and selling rates of the US Dollar have reached these levels.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)